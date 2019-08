Was die HanseMerkur von #Germany30reunified erwartet

View this post on Instagram

Hello, it is Diana and Marcin from @lostitalianos once again! Welcome to the Upside Down! The reflections in the enchanting Branitz Park were so on point that afternoon that we just had to play with the perspective a little bit. The owner of the property and the architect of the gardens was Hermann von Pückler-Muskau – an eccentric visionnarie, architect, gardener, writer and traveler. We highly recommend paying this place a visit when you are in the area. ✨ #germanytourism #germany30reunified #visitgermany #visitbrandenburg #hansemerkur #handinhand